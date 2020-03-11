The Debate
Parth Samthaan Gobbling 'Money' From His Birthday Cake Is Just Unmissable, Watch

Television News

Parth Samthaan kick-starts his birthday celebration with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' gang and cuts a cake topped with money and more. Check out the video here

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan celebrates his 29th birthday today, March 11. The actor plays the popular role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes. Parth has unarguably become a social media sensation, as his regular posts storm the internet. The actor kick-started his birthday celebration with none other than this Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars and his cake is unmissable. 

Parth Samthaan's birthday celebrations begin with a cake topped with notes

On March 10, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram to share a video of him cutting his birthday cake with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Chowksey. Samthaan looks all happy and enthusiastic, while he particularly gobbles the 'money notes' that are stuck on his cake. His customised cake is all about money and gold. In the caption, he says, 'Let’s eat money instead of stealing 🤩🤩#bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel
With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi'. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Parth Samthaan's camaraderie with his reel-life family is truly unmissable, see pics

Parth Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor has also dropped a birthday wish for the former. She says, 'Happy birthday Parth🎂🎊 god bless you with lots of happiness and success🎊🎉🎈🥳🎂'. Fans in huge numbers have wished the actor on his special day. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS video of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes screams fun

Fans shower wishes on Parth Samthaan's birthday

Parth Samthaan's photos that prove the actor knows how to get clicked for Instagram

Parth Samthaan Slays In Different Sunglasses & These Pictures Are A Proof

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
