Parth Samthaan Gobbling 'Money' From His Birthday Cake Is Just Unmissable, Watch

Parth Samthaan celebrates his 29th birthday today, March 11. The actor plays the popular role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes. Parth has unarguably become a social media sensation, as his regular posts storm the internet. The actor kick-started his birthday celebration with none other than this Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars and his cake is unmissable.

Parth Samthaan's birthday celebrations begin with a cake topped with notes

On March 10, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram to share a video of him cutting his birthday cake with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Chowksey. Samthaan looks all happy and enthusiastic, while he particularly gobbles the 'money notes' that are stuck on his cake. His customised cake is all about money and gold. In the caption, he says, 'Let’s eat money instead of stealing 🤩🤩#bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel

With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi'. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan's camaraderie with his reel-life family is truly unmissable, see pics

Parth Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor has also dropped a birthday wish for the former. She says, 'Happy birthday Parth🎂🎊 god bless you with lots of happiness and success🎊🎉🎈🥳🎂'. Fans in huge numbers have wished the actor on his special day.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS video of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes screams fun

Fans shower wishes on Parth Samthaan's birthday

ROCKSTAR! It’s the correct word to define you in a single word. The way you are living your life is simply rocking like do whatever you want to do, today is your day and tomorrow never come.

Happiest birthday to this child man❤️#HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/sN420JoBg4 — Priyanka Mittal (@Priyank71470434) March 11, 2020

When you know he's MAGIC. Parth Samthaan is not just an actor, but a sensation. You gave life to Anurag Basu and did full justice. You deserve the whole world & am sure you gonna slay your whole effing life.💫



Happy Birthday Mr. Samthaan. ♥️#HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/Cn3SBsHS15 — saloni💫 (@astrophile_x) March 10, 2020

Your crush wishes you a happy birthday

Only Parth Samthaan can relate ...#HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/vdabTlFZ2q — Shining Star⭐ (@poojasandbhor13) March 11, 2020

Parth Samthaan's photos that prove the actor knows how to get clicked for Instagram

Parth Samthaan Slays In Different Sunglasses & These Pictures Are A Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.