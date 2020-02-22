Parth Samthaan-inspired Blue Outfits To Try This Season; Pics Inside

Parth Samthaan has taken over the internet with his incredible photos. The actor is quite active on social media and his Instagram account is flooded with some stylish pictures that fans absolutely love. Samthaan is popular for his roles as Manik Malhotra in Kaise Yeh Yaaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor is quite often seen sporting blue coloured outfits. He often shares his photos on Instagram. Listed below are some of the best blue outfits inspired by the acor that fans can take inspiration from. Read on:

Parth Samthaan's blue outfits to pick for your next outing

Parth Samthaan has a huge fan following base on his social media handles and the number seems to increase day by day. The actor seems to be in love with the colour blue as most of his posts have featured him sporting in that colour. Samthaan seems to be gaining quite a few female fans drooling over his pictures.

