Parth Samthaan Looks Stunning In These Floral Outfits; See Pics

Parth Samthaan is a very well known personality in the Indian television industry. He is widely known for his outstanding role as Manik Malhotra in Kaise Yeh Yaaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from his acting career, he has also been a model for several commercials.

Parth Samthaan is a huge social media sensation. The actor's sense of style receives a lot of praise from the fans. From acing casual outfits to traditional ensembles, he has done it all. Samthaan is often seen wearing floral printed outfits. So, here's a compilation of Parth Samthaan's photos in floral outfits.

Parth Samthaan's best looks in floral outfits

Parth Samthaan showcases his bare and perfectly toned chest and muscles as he poses for the camera. He has become a major style inspiration for his fans and his Instagram proves the same. Parth Samthaan rocks many styles and the actor comes out as a winner even when he simply opts for floral printed outfits.

