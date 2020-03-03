Parth Samthaan Inspired Outfits To Rock This Summer; See Pictures

Parth Samthaan is a celebrated TV actor. He is currently seen essaying the iconic character of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's epic drama series of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot edition. Parth Samthaan rose to fame after his portrayal as Manik Malhotra in MTV's popular youth-based drama show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Parth Samthaan's Special Television Appearances You Must Check Out

Parth Samthaan has been in the news not just for his charming looks, but also for his rumoured relationship with his co-star Erica Fernandez. However, the two have remained tight-lipped about their off-screen bond. The dapper actor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Parth Samthaan's taste in fashion is truly admirable, the actor's style is quite suave and classic. His choice of outfits never fails to impress his admirers. Take a look at some voguish outfits of Parth Samthaan you need to take fashion inspiration from this summer.

Read: Parth Samthaan's Photos That Prove The Actor Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

Parth Samthaan inspired outfits to rock this summer

A basic round T-shirt with some quirky prints and distressed knee slash denim is something you definitely try this summer. Parth Samthaan is rocking this summer looks like a pro.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

A jumpsuit is such an outfit that very few men can carry with so much poise. Well, Parth is one of those few men, the way he's carrying this quirky blue jumpsuit is truly commendable. A great outfit option for summers, which is comfortable as well.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Parth Samthaan Knows Exactly How To Rock Short Pants, Here's Proof

A polo neck t-shirt paired with a pair of white pants is something you cannot go with during summers. This look of Parth Samthaan is a must-try in summers.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth looks really handsome in this mustard round t-shirt and grey casual joggers. His shades add on to the style quotient of his overall look.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

This easy-breezy floral green shirt and pair of white pants is a perfect outfit option to fight the scorching heat of summers. Parth looks really dashing in this attire.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Parth Samthaan's Stunning Shirtless Photos That Have Taken Over The Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.