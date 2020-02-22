Parth Samthaan's Photos That Prove The Actor Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

Parth Samthaan is a popular face in the Indian Television Industry. He is known for his outstanding performance in the daily soap operas, Kaise Yeh Yaaariyaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from his acting stint, he also has been a model for several commercials. The actor is a huge social media sensation and is an active fashion enthusiast and also a fitness freak. He is quite active on Instagram and knows exactly how to strike perfect poses for his pictures.

These Parth Samthaan pictures show how to pose for the perfect snap for Instagram

Parth Samthaan exactly knows how to get the perfect pictures for Instagram and he has managed to rock it in the above pictures. The first picture of him wearing striped pants in a sports court is loved by his fans. The second picture of him casually sitting on a bench and the third picture of him along the poolside are also quite catchy.

In the above pictures, Parth Samthaan can be seen striking a cool pose for the camera. The brown jacket and the denim in the first picture look perfect on the model. The second picture features him posing with the rocks in the background. Have a look at some other photos of the actor.

