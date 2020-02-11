Parth Samthaan Pics Prove That Prints Are Back In Style; Check Out

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Casual Looks To Inspire Your Next Brunch Outfit, See Pics

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

Parth Samthaan is quite popular on social media as well. He is popular amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never ceases to amaze them. Here is how you can take inspiration from Parth Samthaan on how to rock prints.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Parth Samthaan’s print styles

1. This Marvel print t-shirt is a must-have for every superhero fan. Parth Samthaan rocked the look with a pair of ripped white denim.

2. This floral printed Nehru jacket is what your wardrobe needs this wedding season.

3. Head out for your next brunch outing donning this printed t-shirt by Parth Samthaan. The actor styled the t-shirt with a pair of classic white sneakers and blue ripped jeans.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Stunning Looks In Blue Outfits; See Pics

4. Take your suit game a notch higher by pairing it with this printed white shirt by Parth Samthaan. You can complete the look with a pair of white sneakers to add on to the casual feel of the style.

5. Floral prints and back in style and this beachy look by Parth Samthaan is a proof of the same. The actor styled the look with a pair of white pants and a hat.

ALSO READ | When Parth Samthaan's Strong Selfie Game Stole Hearts, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.