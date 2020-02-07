Parth Samthaan's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Parth Samthaan is one of the most sought after television actors. He is popularly known for his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in Kaisei Yeh Yaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides his television career, he has appeared in web series and has modeled in big commercials.

Parth Samthaan is a social media sensation. His Instagram is brimming with fashionable pictures from the sets of soap operas, public appearances, and travel destinations. So, we have compiled some of his vacation snaps to give you travel goals.

Here are Parth Samthaan’s vacation pictures to give you travel goals

1. Rejoicing his Sunday in the Arabian Sea

2. Rejuvenating in the salty breeze of Goa

3. Wandering and exploring the streets of Zurich, Switzerland

4. Vacation mode on in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

5. A throwback picture from the Nepal trip

6. Trek diaries in the greenery of Nepal

7. Basking in the sun in the Maldives

8. Posing at Dam Square

9. A stupendous view of Amsterdam

10. A sight of Herisau

