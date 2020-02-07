Union Budget
Parth Samthaan's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Television News

Parth Samthaan is known for his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan' and Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Here are his top vacation pics

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is one of the most sought after television actors. He is popularly known for his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in Kaisei Yeh Yaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides his television career, he has appeared in web series and has modeled in big commercials.

Parth Samthaan is a social media sensation. His Instagram is brimming with fashionable pictures from the sets of soap operas, public appearances, and travel destinations. So, we have compiled some of his vacation snaps to give you travel goals.

Here are Parth Samthaan’s vacation pictures to give you travel goals

1. Rejoicing his Sunday in the Arabian Sea

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

2. Rejuvenating in the salty breeze of Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

3. Wandering and exploring the streets of Zurich, Switzerland

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

4. Vacation mode on in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

5. A throwback picture from the Nepal trip

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

6. Trek diaries in the greenery of Nepal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

7. Basking in the sun in the Maldives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

8. Posing at Dam Square

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

9. A stupendous view of Amsterdam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

10. A sight of Herisau

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Published:
