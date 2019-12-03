Kasautii Zindagii Kay Stars Erica And Parth Film A Quirky Video On Set. Watch

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The stars of the show Parth and Erica who play the characters of Anurag and Prerna are extremely popular among the fans of the show. Fans appreciate the chemistry between the two actors and have a good time watching the couple on screen.

What Parth and Erica do when they are free on the sets

Recently Erica shared a video on her Instagram handle of the two lead actors having fun on set. The actors were seen dancing to the song Hello Ji on the sets of their television series. They were seen wearing traditional attire which would presumably be the costume for their show. The two seemed to enjoy themselves as they danced to the tunes of the popular song. They later hugged each other towards the end of the video clip. The video has also appeared in several fan pages dedicated to the two actors.

Erica often posts such quirky videos from the sets on her Instagram. The two were seen visibly enjoying themselves and fans pointed it out. The fans were extremely happy to see a quick glimpse of the life of actors behind their television sets. The fans hailed praises to the couple in the video and called them cute as well. Fans also shared the videos, and were responsible in making it viral across social media.

