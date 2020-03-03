Parth Samthaan Rocks The Classic T-shirt Look & These Pics Are A Proof

Parth Samthaan, the famous Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor, often makes the headlines for his distinctive style. The actor is being appreciated by fans for his unique fashion sense. He is not only popular for KZK but is also giving major fashion goals to the fans. The actor's incredible style has inspired his 2 million followers. Let's take a look at Parth Samthaan's t-shirt looks that you can take cues from. Below are his photos in t-shirts:

In this look, Parth Samthaan is donning a solid red coloured t-shirt. The actor looks modern and stylish in this look. Samthaan's fashion sense has always inspired his 2 million followers on Instagram.

In this beach look, he is donning a whitish grey t-shirt with sunglasses. The actor looks sharp and stylish. His style has evolved significantly over the years.

In this look, Samthaan is donning a yellow coloured t-shirt. He is also wearing sunglasses. The t-shirt and sunglasses combo is a great one.

In this look, the actor is rocking a t-shirt with Pacman print. The actor looks sharp and also likes to switch up his style every now and then. You can also rock something similar to this.

In this photo, the actor looks simple and steady. He is also not afraid to experiment with his looks, which is something you should also consider trying. He also has a knack for writing funny captions on his photos.

