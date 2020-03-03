Parth Samthaan's Camaraderie With His Reel-life Family Is Truly Unmissable, See Pics

Parth Samthaan's portrayal as the kind-hearted Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has cemented his place in the TV industry like no other. His chocolate boy looks and charming smile have truly won millions of hearts. Parth Samthaan is one of the most-talked-about and loved TV personalities in today's time, and his popularity has increased ten folds due to his brilliant performance in the show.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Attempts To Kill Prerna; Watch Shocking Video

In fact, in the reboot version of Ekta Kapoor's celebrated drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay is very high on the TRP charts since its inception. What the camaraderie Parth shares with his co-stars is something that should not be missed. The dapper actor keeps on posting adorable pictures with his reel-life family on social media. This keeps Parth Samthaan's fans updated of all the BTS fun on the set. Take a look at some of Parth Samthaan's photos with his fellow actors-

Parth Samthaan's adorable photos with his fellow-actors

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez's sizzling onscreen chemistry has stunned many. The two play a romantic couple in the Tv series, who fight all odds to be with each other.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan and his reel-life family of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are all smiles for the camera

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS Video Of Parth Samthaan And Erica Fernandes Screams Fun

Parth aka Anurag Basu having fun-time with his leading lady Erica Fernandez and onscreen sister Pooja Banerjee

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read: Parth Samthaan Knows Exactly How To Rock Short Pants, Here's Proof

Parth Samthaan celebrating with his co-stars on the occasion of his onscreen sibling Pooja aka Nivedita's birthday

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth and Shubhaavi Choksey's goofy picture from the sets of KZK is truly unmissable. The two play mother and son onscreen.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth, Hina Khan and other star-cast of the KZK having a gala time together.

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Read:Parth Samthaan's Abstract Printed Attires To Flaunt This Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.