Parth Samthaan Shares Playful Post About His New Show 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'

Parth Samthaan recently took to Instagram to share with his fans a new look from his upcoming show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The picture was edited by an artist on Instagram called Ishitaa. The post has since received many fun comments from celebrities and fans. Have a look:

Parth Samthaan's Post

In the post, the actor is smoking a cigarette while sporting large glasses. The poster also holds the title 'Sharif Ladka' and coming soon. The picture has many stills of the actor from the trailer of Parth Samthaan's new show. The posts also had a fun caption and read - 'Shareef Hero .. coming soon'.

Many fans and celebs liked the picture. Actor Shail Anand also added a fun comment and asked if Parth was actually 'Shareef?'. Ariah Aggarwal also added the same comments with many fun emojis. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Parth is quite active on his Instagram and often uploads many pictures of himself and his family. In his last post, fans can spot the actor working out. Parth is seen running and kickboxing in the post. In his caption, he writes about the importance of working out and taking out time for one's self. Many fans liked the post and added that the actor was right. Take a look:

In another one of his posts, fans can spot the actor in a pool. Parth looks very dynamic in the post and is seen sporting a green coloured shirt. The entire picture also has a green tint to it. Many fans liked the post and added that it was one of the best pictures of the actor so far. Take a look:

Parth Samthaan's shows

In terms of his work, he was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The series was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It cast Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Basu, Hina Khan as Komolika Chaubey, Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey & Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj. The actor will now be seen in a new ALT Balaji show. Take a look:

