Parth Samthaan Drops 'Hero' BTS Video, Trains Himself For A New Avatar In Series; Watch

Parth Samthaan on Wednesday night took to Instagram and dropped a BTS video from his upcoming web-series, Hero. It looks like Parth underwent some serious training sessions to fit into the skin of his character in the show. He was seen boxing with his trainer and was also seen doing several exercises to remain fit. Sharing the video, Samthaan wrote, "Make time for fitness.. get outside your comfort zone .. then see the Magic. #bts #hero #kickboxing #fitnessjourney with @the_movementor."

As soon as Parth Samthaan's Instagram post was up, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Watching this makes us extremely proud," whereas another fan penned, "OMG!!!! My hardworking boy. Love you loads." Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Parth shares Hero's BTS video

Also Read | Parth Samthaan's reaction to Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda’s romance will surprise you

Parth Samthaan's shows

Last month, Parth Samthaan began shooting for his upcoming web series, Hero. Sharing glimpses from the same, he wrote, '"#Hero shoot begins. Night shoot." This year in July, Ekta Kapoor had announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. In this new show, Parth will be seen playing the role of a gangster. Ekta Kapoor also shared a teaser in which he donned a suit and the statement in the clip read, "There are gangsters, there are dons, there is a hero."

Recently, Parth dropped a video that gave a glimpse of his several fan moments. Parth went on to reveal that the two most important things any artist would crave for are "fans appreciation and their love". He also mentioned his fan club, "Parthians" and thanked them for their love and support. In the video, Parth was seen having a gala time with his fans.

On the work front, Samthaan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside an ensemble cast of Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Akash Jagga and others. The show began in 2018 and went off air in 2020. KZK garnered love from the audience and Parth bid an emotional adieu to the show by penning a heartfelt note.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Takes Action A Notch Higher With 10-feet-high Kick, Leaves Fans Amazed

Also Read | Fardeen Khan Speaks About Why He & His Wife Natasha Moved To London; Return Speculated

Also Read | Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV Tie Knot; Naga Babu Pens Moving Note For Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.