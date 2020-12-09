Parth Samthaan's Reaction To Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda’s Romance Will Surprise You

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda were recently seen in the heartbreaking romantic song, Juda Kar Diya. The track is getting praises from the fans for its story, performances, and music. Now Erica’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan has shared his thoughts on the latest release.

Parth Samthaan is wooed by Erica Fernandes and Harshad in Juda Kar Diya

Juda Kar Diya was released yesterday on Desi Music Factor YouTube channel. Erica Fernandes, who is quite active on her Instagram handle having three million followers, shared the news on the social media platform. She posted a small clip from her song also featuring Harshad Chopda. Fans filled the comment section with heart eye and red eye emoticons.

Parth Samthaan provided support to his Kasautti Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes for her new music video. He wrote that the song is super and tagged Erica and Harshad Chopra. Later, Parth even shared Juda Kar Diya on his Instagram story and praised the two leads. His caption is, “Great job guys ðŸ˜‡ amazingly portrayed” (sic). Check out his comment and story below.

Eric Fernandes reposted Parth Samthaan’s story on her Instagram handle. She wrote thank you with a humble emoticon. Take a look at Erica Fernandes' Instagram story.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes played Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma Basu, respectively, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The pair was loved for their onscreen chemistry on the show. There were also rumors that the two were in a relationship, but it was denied by them. The series aired from September 2019 to October 2020 on Star Plus. It also featured Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, and others.

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song, Juda Kar Diya is sung by Stebin Ben. It features them as a couple who unfortunately get separated. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, with composition from Sanjeev and Ajay. Guitars and Strokes are by Shommu Seal, and Flute by Kiran. The video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. Presented by Anshul Gard, the music producers are Rajat Nagpal and Ashique Elahi. The choreography is by Sumit Kumar.

Promo Image Source: the_parthsamthaan And iam_ejf Instagram

