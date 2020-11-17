Parth Samthaan Shares Bhai Dooj & Diwali Celebration Pictures; Check Out

Actor Parth Samthaan has treated his fans with several pictures from his Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations. The actor's festive looks are being appreciated by fans online. Take a look at his pictures and know what his fans have to say.

Parth Samthaan’s Bhai Dooj and Diwali celebrations

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram as he shared multiple pictures in two posts with his family. The actor donned a white asymmetric kurta, with a white pyjama and an ombre blue jacket with it. One of the pictures saw his sister feeding him sweets for the occasion. His caption read, ''Happy bhaidooj'' along with an angel face and heart emoji followed by the hashtags #sisterlove #siblings.

In another post, he shared two pictures as he posed next to his white Mercedes and wished his fans and followers a Happy New Year. He wrote with the picture, “Wish you all a prosperous New year ðŸ˜‡ðŸ™ðŸ¼Paadvya cha hardik shubecha ðŸ¤—ðŸª”ðŸ˜‡”, also followed by his outfit details. Have a look at the comments from his fans and followers.

Parth Samthaan’s Diwali Celebrations

The actor also uploaded pictures from his Diwali celebrations, with two posts which have pictures with his family and also him flaunting his colourful outfit. For Diwali, Parth Samthaan wore an off-white Kurta pyjama set and complimented it with a multi-coloured checked jacket, and brown formal shoes with pulled-back hair. He wrote along with the pictures, “For me, Diwali is and always will be spending time with your family. Happy Diwali to all of you... bless you with all the happiness and health”, followed by his outfit details.

Parth Samthaan hashtag crossing a million posts

Recently, on November 9, 2020, the hashtag #ParthSamthaan crossed a million post on Instagram. The actor celebrated this as he took to his Instagram feed to share a reel, which was a fan-made video. He wrote along with the video, “As #parthsamthaan crossed 1 Million hashtags on Instagram ..this fan-made video is for all the fans who were and who will be a vital part of my journey...always ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ˜‡ Thankyou #parthians without you...I am nothing.”

