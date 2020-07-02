Parth Samthaan Opens Up About 'moments Of Depression'; Arjun Bijlani Comes Out In Support

Of late, many television actors have opened up about facing mental health issues amid lockdown and the recent speak up is actor Parth Samthaan. Talking to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards those who supported him through this phase, Parth Samthaan thanked his loved ones and friends who have influenced him to become a better person. The actor added that there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, which have given him strength. Take a look at the post shared:

In the caption, Parth Samthaan wrote: “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us the strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are Ready! To face this world again!”. Soon after the picture was posted, actors Hina Khan and Arjun Bijlani shared their piece of advice with Parth and asked him to 'focus on good things'. Take a look:

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Gets Ready For Shoot; See BTS Pics

The Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, limiting movement of the entire 1.3 billion population of India as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic in India on March 24, 2020. On May 30, it was announced that the lockdown would be further extended till June 30 in containment zones. However, the services resumed in a phased manner from June 8.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Parth Samthaan Shares Quirky Selfie From Sets; See Pic

Other TV stars who spoke about mental health

Recently, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and urged fans to help the ones in need. Adding to the same, Mouni mentioned that unfortunately, we are becoming a sad generation, who look only happy in pictures. Actor Karan Patel, too, shared a black picture on Instagram and slammed netizens for just jumping on the ‘Be kind to the depressed’ bandwagon on social media. Karan Patel asked people to stop their ‘drama’, as it is ‘more painful than someone’s death’. Furthermore, Karan Patel remarked that false hope is the biggest trigger of depression, which social media users are giving to the ones in need of it. The actor asked fans to ‘think ten times’ before committing to help someone in need.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan Gets Furious At Paparazzi Asking For A Photo; Watch Video Here

Parth Samthaan's professional front

Parth is currently working in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Considered as one of the most-watched television series of all time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay chronicles the story of two star-crossed lovers, who unite against the odds of betrayal, revenge and retribution. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes, Parth and Aamna Shariff in the leading roles.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Parth Samthaan Shares Quirky Selfie From Sets; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.