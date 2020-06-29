'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Parth Samthaan Shares Quirky Selfie From Sets; See Pic

Fans of Anurag and Prerna have taken to social media to express happiness as the cast and crew of Star Plus' popular serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay have resumed shooting. Parth Samthaan, who shared quite a few clicks from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Saturday, once again shared a quirky selfie on Instagram giving a glimpse of his Monday routine on the sets. As seen in the photo, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu sticks his tongue out and poses for a quirky selfie. Parth dons a white formal shirt along with a tie. Take a look.

On June 28, Parth also shared another video of himself, in which a few blood stains can be seen on his face and hands. Parth captioned the post as, "Ohhh damn." Samthaan's post hinted that a dramatic scene in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is on the way. The actor's fan clubs also reposted his pictures and shared excitement about the same.

Only recently, writer-creative director, Mukta Dhond gave an insight into how shooting looks like after a gap of three months. Mukta shared a series of photos that featured the lead actor Parth Samthaan along with the crew members. The pics give a glimpse of how Parth was getting ready for the shoot, whilst everyone in the team wore masks and coats for safety.

When the serial was put to a halt due to the pandemic, the plot of the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolved around how Anurag Basu did not bother about Komolika's whereabouts and rejoiced Prerna's victory as she won the first step towards conquering Basu industries. Prerna, who made a comeback with a new avatar altogether, flattered Anurag with her fierce whereabouts. The hatred within Prerna's heart did not affect Anurag's love for her. Moreover, Mr Bajaj also supported Prerna to win the deal.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

However, now as per the latest updates, Karan Singh Grover will not be seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Reportedly, the makers of the show will first shoot a promo with Erica Fernandes and Parth. As per a report of a news portal, TV actor Karan Patel has replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj aka Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

