'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Gets Ready For Shoot; See BTS Pics

Recently, the cast and crew of Star Plus' popular serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunited to resume the shoot. Sharing a few pictures from the set, writer-creative director, Mukta Dhond gave an insight into it. The photos featured the lead actor Parth Samthaan and the crew. From makeup room to shoot location, Parth Samthaan was seen getting ready to shoot. Scroll down to check out the slideshow.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay resumes shoots:

Talking about the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it's a romance-drama series and a remake of 2001's hit show with the same name. Parth Samthaan is seen reviving Anurag Basu's character while Erica Fernandes is playing the lead character Prerna. On the other side, actor Aamna Sharif is seen portraying the iconic character Komolika. The serial is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, many other TV serials have started the shoot. The star cast of Naagin 4 has also started the shoot of the finale episodes. Recently, actor Nia Sharma shared a few pictures and gave a sneak peek into the sets to her fans. Meanwhile, another serial under the production banner of Ekta Kapoor's company, Kundali Bhagya also commenced its shoot. Actor Deven Bhojani also shared a picture on his Twitter handle and said the team of Bhakarwadi has started rolling the camera after 100 days.

Talking about the new guidelines, the Indian Film and TV Producers Council has issued a set of new guidelines including the health insurance cover. According to new rules of health insurance cover, the Mumbai-based fraternity will receive a mediclaim of worth ₹2 lakhs. In addition, the report also stated that the families of Mumbai-based fraternity will get compensation of ₹25 lakhs, in case of death due to the virus.

On the other side, the council has also introduced the new payment cycle structure, according to which, the TV broadcasters have to scrap the old 95-day payment cycle. The council has aimed to help the producers to pay the actors and technicians. The new payment structure will also help to ease the cash flow consistent. Apart from this, monthly workers will receive payments in 30 days, but suppliers and business people will continue to be paid as per the earlier cycle.

