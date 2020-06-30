Parth Samthaan Gets Furious At Paparazzi Asking For A Photo; Watch Video Here

It is a rare sight to see celebrities remaining 'unseen' from the scattering eyes of the paparazzi. There have been several occasions of celebs breaking their cool on the paparazzi after they felt their privacy being invaded. It seems like TV actor Parth Samthaan is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon as the actor lost his temper at a paparazzi recently.

Parth Samthaan lashes out at the paparazzi

The latest video of Parth has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen getting angry at a paparazzi. The video shows Parth walking on the street with some shopping bags. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen donning a red Ganji along with black shorts and glares. The actor can also be seen sporting his mask as a safety measure.

The video further sees a paparazzi call out the actor's name for clicking a picture. But this does not go down well with the actor. He becomes furious at the paparazzi and mutters angrily at him saying 'Main Aapki Lagaunga'. Take a look at the viral video of Parth lashing out at the paparazzi.

Parth Samthaan resumes Kasautii Zindagii Kay shooting

Meanwhile, Parth recently resumed the Kasautii Zindagii Kay shooting in the wake of Unlock 1. The actor also treated his fans with some lovely pictures from the sets of the show. The pictures have the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor looking dapper in a navy blue shirt along with a white tie which he has paired up with a checkered blue and white suit. Take a look at the pictures.

Parth's co-star from the show Erica Fernandez who essays the role of Prerna also reportedly resumed the shooting of the show. She also shared a fun video expressing her happiness on being back to the sets after three months. But, now as per the latest media reports, Karan Singh Grover will not be seen as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Reportedly, the makers of the show will first be shooting a promo with Erica and Parth. As per a report of a news portal, TV actor Karan Patel has now replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj aka Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

