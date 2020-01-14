Parth Samthaan Has Been Smoking Excessively Though He Has Never Smoked Before; Here's Why

There have been reports coming in from sources of popular media channels that actor Parth Samthaan has been smoking a lot lately. Apparently, the actor, who claims that he has never smoked in life, is preparing for his character in his upcoming project.

It has been reported that Parth Samthaan is ready to make his debut on a digital platform. The series he is working on is titled Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu. According to sources from the sets of the series, it has been revealed that Parth is playing an intense character who is a chain smoker in the series.

Further talking about the character, it was revealed that Parth wanted to get into the skin of the character so that he could deliver a performance that justified his character. The actor was seen smoking excessively.

He claimed that he started with herbal cigarettes and then shifted to regular nicotine cigarettes. It has been claimed that though Parth has been smoking herbal cigarettes, on the show, he would be seen smoking heavy imported cigarettes.

Parth Samthaan will be seen in a never-seen-before character

Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be seen portraying a character who is out of his comfort zone. According to media reports, the actor said that the characters he has played ever since his career began were all very different from the one he would be playing for his digital show. Therefore, he took it up as a challenge to portray the character well. However, he added that he never wishes to take up smoking in his life.



Parth Samthaan is an Indian television actor who became popular from his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where he portrayed the character of Manik Malhotra. He is currently seen portraying Anurag Basu in the television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is being loved on-screen by the fans of the show. He seems very thrilled about his upcoming series.

Picture courtesy: Parth Samthaan Instagram

