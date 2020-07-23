Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19: Report

According to an exclusive report by Spotboye, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, Parth Samthaan has now tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. On July 12, the actor took to Instagram to share the news of testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. As per reports, Samthaan has been under home-quarantine since July 12. Further, a source close to Parth Samthaan told the media portal that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor was not in a hurry to resume his shoot. Further, he also said that Parth was planning to rest for some time due to safety reasons.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes dismisses COVID-positive reports as ‘false news', awaits test results

Some of the other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast members who were tested for the Covid-19 virus include Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aamna Sharif and Charvi. Fortunately, the test results of all these actors have turned out to be negative. Further, the lead actress of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes also tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. As per reports, the television actor Karan Patel had not shot any scenes with Parth Samthaan. However, Patel wanted to be on a safer side and hence got himself tested for the Covid-19 virus.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Wishes Parth Samthaan A Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 In Latest Video

Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post:

Parth Samthaan’s captioned the post as, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care”. [sic]

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Several fans expressed their concern for Parth Samthaan in the comments section. In addition, several celebrities also commented on Samthaan’s Instagram post. Actress Divya Agarwal checked up on Parth’s health in the comments section. Further, Parth's co-actor in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti Taylor also expressed her concerns for his health. You can check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu Says 'actors Are Most Vulnerable' After Parth Samthaan Tests COVID Positive

All Image Source: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.