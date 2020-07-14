Bipasha Basu Says 'actors Are Most Vulnerable' After Parth Samthaan Tests COVID Positive

Television actor Parth Samthaan has been tested Covid-19 positive. Reacting to this sad news, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu commented on paparazzi's get well soon post for Parth Samthaan. The Raaz actor wrote, "Actors are the most vulnerable". Supporting the actors shooting during this time, she said, "All shoots should stop till the situation is little better." She also added, the crew is equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and face shields but the actors have to shoot without protection. Check out the comment below -

Also Read | Bipasha Basu shares picture of 'Basu brides'; thanks parents for beautiful 'glow'

Here, the paparazzi shared a collage of Parth Samthaan's pictures. The caption read as: "@the_parthsamthaan aka anurag of #kasautiizindagiikay2 has been tested COVID 19 POSITIVE .Shooting for his serial has now been stopped and the crew memebers have been requested to undergo tests. Looks like the entire entertainment industry has been cursed. #parthsamthaan ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”". Take a look at the Instagram post.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu shares old pic as fans credit her for breaking 'conventional actor' cliché

Bipasha Basu's husband Karan Singh Grover played Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He recently quit the show after the filming resumed post the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. Karan Singh Grover's role was taken over by Karan Patel. He has already started shooting and filmed a few episodes of the show. However, now as Parth Samthaan tests positive, the shooting has been stopped.

On Sunday, the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared news about Parth. She announced that all necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. She also stated, "For us at Balaji, Health & Safety comes first, above all else! Take care". Take a look at her post.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu shares post-workout selfies, says she needs 'some sun' for freckles

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Parth Samthaan also shared his health updates in a recent Instagram post. He told his fans that he has been tested positive even though he has mild symptoms. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care ðŸ˜‡".

Also Read | Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover live in this astonishing Mumbai home; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.