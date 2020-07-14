Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, tests negative for COVID-19

The TV industry was hit with a jolt after the resumption of shooting as Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the other main members of the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have tested negative. As per latest update, even Aamna Sharif’s results have come out as negative.

The report of Aamna, who plays the role of much popular and hated character Komolika, in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show, came after other members had also announced that they had not contracted the virus. Karan Patel, who is one of the latest members of the cast, replacing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj, has tested negative, his wife Ankita confirmed. Even Pooja Banerjee, who enacts the role of Nivedita Basu, expressed her delight on testing negative for COVID-19.

Parth on Sunday had informed his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had mild symptoms. The serial’s Anurag Basu urged all who had come in touch with him to get tested. He informed that he was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities and that he was asked to self-quarantine on doctor’s advice.

It was reported that the shoot of the show has been halted for the time, and Ekta clarified that the team was following all guidelines as mandate by the government.

