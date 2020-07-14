Surbhi Chandna Wishes Parth Samthaan A Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 In Latest Video

TV actor Surbhi Chandna recently took to her social media to share a quirky video wherein she not only announced the return of the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back on the TV screens but also wished Parth Samthaan a quick recovery from COVID-19. Apart from that, the actor had another interesting news for all her die-hard fans. The video starts with the Ishqbaaaz actor welcoming all her fans into her home.

She gives a unique twist to the video by welcoming the fans into her home in the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style. She told her fans if they missed her during this lockdown and announces that she went on to miss them terribly. The actor looked lovely in the video as she can be seen donning a green maxi dress. Take a look at her video.

Surbhi Chandna announces the return of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The Sanjivani actor then goes on to announce the return of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The show will soon be back with fresh episodes and will also be introducing a unique plot twist. The actor also wished Parth a speedy recovery in her caption. The actor who is known for essaying the role of Anurag Basu in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay had recently announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had recently resumed the shooting for the show.

Parth Samthaan had informed about his condition to his fans

The actor had shared a social media post to inform his fans about the situation and that how he has developed mild symptoms. He also urged everyone who was in close contact with him for the past few days to get themselves tested. Parth had further stated that he is in touch with the doctors as well as the BMC officials and is currently under self-quarantine.

Talking about Surbhi's video, the actor also announced that she would be hosting a live chat session with all her fans under the hashtag #KomebackSerialsKa on the OTT streaming platform, Hotstar. Along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more TV shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will also be making a comeback with new episodes on the screen. On the work front, Surbhi was praised for her performance as Dr. Ishani in the medical drama Sanjivani.

