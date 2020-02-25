'Patiala Babes' Written Update | February 24: Mini Is Shattered

Patiala Babes February 24 episode began with Mini's grandfather expressing his anger towards her. He told her that there was no need to create such a big ruckus in front of so many people. Her grandfather also told her that the society was not good. But Mini boldly stated that even though Arya was a child, she needed to know the reality of life. It was her responsibility to inform Arya about the wrong that happened with Neha and her in school.

Mini fought for her right against her grandfather, grandmother and Biji. Her grandfather asked Mini to not make Arya like her. Mini explained everything about her horrifying past, which made the three uncomfortable. She expressed that she went through many tribulations in life, but never asked for help. Arya who was eavesdropping from behind came and hugged her. But an adamant grandfather refused to listen to Mini's story and also told her that she was lying. Mini broke into pieces.

'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 21: Mini Bashes Keval

Patiala Babes written update February 24

Arya took Mini to her room and tried to console her. She told Mini that everyone made her cry, but she would never do that to her. Arya expressed that she always loved her and never took her gestures as learning. Neil was noticing everything from the window, all broken and shattered. Arya also told Mini that she was her best sister and nothing changes between them.

'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 20: Arya And Neha Locked Up!

In the later part of the Patiala Babes February 24 episode, Mini shared the entire story with Neil. She told her how she faced backlash and how someone had touched her inappropriately. But she kept fighting all alone and no one was there to hear her. Neil could not stop sobbing and he went to console Mini again. She also shared some memories regarding her parents, which broke her all the more.

Mini talked about how she single-handily grew up, without any support. Moreover, she was the one who protected her Babes as she was very weak. Mini also shared that it was not her fault that Babes as a mother was weak.

'Patiala Babes' written update | Feb 14: Babes and Mini start their job search

The Patiala Babes February 24 episode came to an end when Mini's grandparents were reconsidering Mini's words. But a reluctant grandfather thought that if there was something wrong, then Babita would have always told them about that. Whereas, Mini, on the other hand, fell into another trap, as someone filed a case against her for suspending one of the eldest and ideal peons of the school.

'Patiala Babes' written update February 19: Mini and Arya celebrate

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.