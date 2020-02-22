'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 21: Mini Bashes Keval

The Patiala Babes 21 February episode began with Mini suspecting Keval behind Arya and Neha's kidnapping. The teacher said that he was within the school premises and was asked to go to the lightroom. On hearing this, the principal stated that he was suspended.

The teacher said that he must have entered easily, as everyone knew him and no one was aware of his suspension. Unfortunately, Neha’s father bumped into them and questioned what was happening. Mini revealed that Kewal had been physically abusing Arya for many days and hence she and Vinita filed a complaint against him to the principal. Vinita's husband lashed out at Vinita and asked her why she hid this from him. He also said that if he was aware of the unhealthy environment there, he would never have let his daughter be a part of this school.

On the other hand, Biji and Rani were waiting for Mini and Arya to return home together. When Mrs Sandhu and Pammi asked Biji to visit their beauty parlour, Biji turned down the offer. Biji informed them that Arya was missing from school. Sandhu commented that she should control her granddaughters or else their image could get tarnished in the society. Rani interrupted the two ladies and asked them not to talk rubbish and mind their own business.

Once Lata brought Keval to school, Mini started punching him. Moreover, the media reporters assembled there and covered the whole story. Mini questioned Keval about where he had hidden the kids. Neil, who soon reached there and consoled Mini. A devastated Mini wept and hugged him.

An injured Keval said that he had no clue where Arya and Neha were hidding. Mini, along with the entire staff, went to find the two children and finally caught hold of them in the storeroom. She gushed to Arya and asked her if she was fine. Arya told Mini that she thought the latter broke her promise. They all soon left the school premises and informed Biji that they were safe.

The Patiala Babes 21 February episode came to an end when Biji watched the entire scenario on news. Dadaji with NB returned home and scolded Mini for exaggerating the issue, and calling it a child abuse case. They also told her that she shouldn't have brought Arya's name up. Mini was shocked to know that they were not in favour of her deeds.

