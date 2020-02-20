'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 19: Mini And Arya Celebrate

Patiala Babes February 19 episode began with Vinita slapping Keval. Neha and Arya got afraid after seeing Keval talking to Mini. Mini told Arya that there was nothing to worry. Keval lashed out on Vinita and abused her, to which Mini also told her that she would break his bones if he harassed Neha, Arya or any other child in school.

'Patiala Babes' written update 19 February episode

Mini gave Keval a final warning and asked him to stay away from her kids. At night, Mini ordered some scrumptious pizzas for Arya and surprised her with a delight. When the pizza got delivered, Neil also came to meet Arya and Mini. Arya told Neil that they were celebrating their first victory and also asked him to join the party. While Arya was happy, Mini reminisced Veer’s emotional words that he would always support them.

The next morning, Mini offered prayers and recalled Babita’s words. Mini and her milkman indulged in a fun-conversation. Neil and the milkman sarcastically pulled Mini's leg. The milkman requested Mini to buy some milk as he had to give money to his children. Mini kept on rejecting his requests. Then Neil bought 1 litre for the entire family. The milkman took a dig on Mini and told her to not interfere between him and Neil.

The Patiala Babes February 19 episode came to an end when Arya got ready for school and asked Rani to give her watercolours. Mini then went to teach Arya the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. Mini explained Arya that if someone would pamper her or compliment her, then it could be a good touch, but if someone would touch her inappropriately, then she should immediately inform the family. Arya told Mini that she was brave and the latter should not worry.

Not just for Arya, here's an important message for all of you out there. Stay tuned to #PatialaBabes every Mon-Fri at 8:30 PM. @ashnoorkaur03 @KathaKottage @saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/Magg1rYoGO — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 17, 2020

