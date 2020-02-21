'Patiala Babes' Written Update February 20: Arya And Neha Locked Up! 

The Patiala Babes February 20 episode began with Mini pampering Arya to send her to school. She then called Vinita and questioned if she explained Neha about the good and bad touch. She then informed Vininta that Neha and Arya would soon have a painting competition in school and the principal would expel Kewal.

Arya participated in the school’s painting competition and was left behind as she was a little slow. She ran behind her teacher to submit her sheet and also explained to her that her watercolours took time to dry. After she submitted her sheet, Keval bumped into her and told her that she was the reason why the principal suspended him.

Keval threatened Arya that no one could stop him from harassing her. Just when he was about to grab Arya's neck, Arya teacher asked him to go check the lightroom.

Arya rushed after that and told Neha that it was time for them to hide as Keval had threatened her. They both ran and hid into a storeroom. They discussed to go out only when the school bell rang.

Meanwhile, Rani asked Mini if she should prepare food for Neil. Mini told her that Neil would gobble yesterday’s special pizza. Neil took up the challenge of having the spicy leftover pizza and finished it all.

Arya on hearing the school bell exasperated and told Neha that the peon had locked the door from outside. Arya and Neha tried to open the door but in vain. At home, Mini, who got some strawberries for Arya, wondered why Arya was not back from school. Rani informed her that Arya did not return in the van. Mini immediately called up Vinita, ad the latter also expressed that Neha was not home too. Biji and everyone in the house panicked.

The Patiala Babes episode came to end when Mini and Vinita reached the school to meet the principal. The principal said that says Arya and Neha would have left together as the staff did not find them in the whole school. Arya's teacher interrupted and said that she and Neha participated in the drawing competition and even submitted their sheets. Mini thought that Keval had kidnapped them, to which the teacher told Mini that she sent Keval to the lightroom.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

