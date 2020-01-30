Patiala Babes Written Update January 29: Who Is Mini's Dream Man?

Patiala Babes 29 January episode, Biji and Dadaji noticed that Mini wanted to take care of Arya like her mother Babita took care of Mini. Dadaji thought that Mini was under great pressure because of Arya's tantrums. Neil looked at Mini’s face and questioned her if there was something she wanted to share.

Patiala Babes written update 29 January episode

The episode became interesting when Mini and Neil, during their conversation, realised that something was burning in the kitchen. Post which, they both reached the restaurant where NB was teaching Simpy how to speak to a boy for the alliance by enacting herself as boy and Geeta as Simpy. Simpy shared that it was way too difficult. Mini with Neil decided to help her out.

Also Read | Patiala Babes Written Update January 28: Arya's Arrogance Is Out Of Control

Once Preet and Bobby came to meet them, Mini asked Bobby to act as the boy and herself acted as a girl. On the other hand, Saroj took this is an opportunity to once again harass Arya. Saroj met Arya offered her gajar ka halwa and late provoked her more against Mini. Rani caught Saroj and thought something was fishy again.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' Completes 300 Episodes, Ashnoor Kaur Says 'Feels Like We Just Started'

After all the fun-banter, Mini went to describe what kind of a life partner she needed in her life. Looking at Neil, she gave a lengthy list. Neil silently heard her while Bobby, on the other hand, rejoiced thinking that Mini was speaking about him. Once they all left the place, Preet spoke her heart out and sadly informed Bobby that Mini's words were not for him.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Joins The Relay Of Patriotism With Upcoming Series

The Patiala Babes 29 January episode came to end when Neil told Mini that he already knew what kind of a life partner she desired. He shared that she would get someone who would love her unconditionally, who would grant her space and whom she could blindly trust. Neil also said that he could be wrong too. Mini replied she was a practical girl and wanted her sister to grow up similarly and would not appreciate anyone coming their way.

Also Read | 'Dracula', Streaming On Netflix, Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from Patiala Babes)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.