Patiala Babes Written Update January 28: Arya's Arrogance Is Out Of Control

Patiala Babes January 28 episode begins with Dadaji and Biji all busy watching television when Arya sneaks in and sits with them. The duo requests her to go off to sleep as it is not good to keep up till 11 pm. An infuriated Arya lashes out at her grandparents and tells them that she wants to watch television.

The episode becomes interesting when Dadaji reminds Arya about Mini’s warning, to which Arya gets irritated and asks him to switch off the television. Mini is watching all of this and is furious. She reprimands Arya and tells her that misbehaving with elders in the house is the last thing she wants. Arya recollects Saroj’s idea to rebel against Mini and throw tantrums, so she walks out and sits on steps.

Disturbed Biji and Dadaji ask Arya to get in as it's very cold outside. Arya adamantly says that she won't enter the house unless and until she is given permission to watch television. Mine says she will not budge to her demand. After all this, Neil walks in and tries his level best to convince Arya but to no success.

A stressed Mini asks Neil not to spoil Arya with too much attention. But Neil somehow convinces Arya and brings her inside. He sings a lullaby for her and puts her off to sleep. After Neil walks out, Mini praises his singing and talks to him about her troubles. Neil asks her to relax and sleep and tells wishes her good night.

The Patiala Babes 28 January episode comes to an end with Mini making up her mind that she has to be very strong to mend Arya's ways. She channelizes her inner kindness but also consoles herself that Arya's behaviour will change.

Neil, on the other hand, meets her in the kitchen and asks her to take a chill-pill to which a disturbed Mini tells him that she does not want her enemies to suffer. Neil laughs at her and asks her how many enemies she has, to which, Mini jokingly replies that there is a big list.

In the forthcoming Patiala Babes episode, the audience will get a glimpse of how Mini will talk to Arya and make an effort. Fans on social media have questioned if Mini will be able to win back Arya's heart. Check out.

Jaha ek taraf Neil, Mini aur Arya ke beech ke faasle ko mitaane ki koshish kar raha hai, wahin doosri ore, Arya ko kuch aur hee samjhaya ja raha hai. Kya Arya samaj payegi Neil ke saaf iraade? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #PatialaBabes aaj raat 8:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/hfV09fMH0W — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 27, 2020

