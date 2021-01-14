Pavitra Punia Says She 'was A Little Nervous' On Her Return To 'Baalveer' After 100 Days

Pavitra Punia is all set to re-enter her show Baalveer as lead antagonist Timnasa. In an interview with Mid-Day, she said that she was a little nervous in front of the camera as it had been more than 100 days since she had heard the words: Light, camera and action. Pavitra called her character, the Queen of Kaal Lok in Baalveer, as one of her most impactful roles so far and added that she has thoroughly enjoyed being her. More so, she remarked that it was wonderful to come back to the crew and her co-stars and that she was overwhelmed with everyone's response to her return.

Pavitra returns to Baalveer

Speaking about how the Baalveer cast was excited on her return, Pavitra Punia continued that everyone was jumping with joy and that everyone is now happy and charged up to deliver double energy to the show. She also spoke about how she had severe headache and breathlessness as she wore her heavy costume after three months. Punia remarked that she just wanted to get back to her casual clothes and that she was taking several re-takes and a whole day to get back into Timnasa’s skin. She called it very difficult and challenging.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Has 'rubber Or Bones In His Body?', Marvels Anupam Kher; Jackie, Ayesha React

Also Read | Anupam Kher Expresses His Gratitude Towards The Birlas For Sending Him Rajasthani Food

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Punia went on to talk about the difference between reality and reel shows and mentioned that the reel world is a lot tougher than the real world. Pavitra has returned to the show and will be seen opposite Dev Joshi, Vansh Sayani, Shoaib Ali, Krutika Desai and others. Recently, Dev Joshi also expressed excitement about Pavitra's return. He shared a new promo of the show and wrote, "Timnasa is back !! Karne Acchai par vaar, Aa rahi hain woh phir ek baar." Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love. "Wow Dev, get ready for new missions," wrote a fan.

Also Read |'Death In Bollywood' Documentary: When Will The Jiah Khan Docuseries Release In India?

As per the recent Baalveer plot, Ray and Bhaymaar are on a full-fledged spree to bring Timnasa back. The duo also went back in time to get her. Baalveer, who is also awaiting her arrival, fought with Ray and Bhaymaar and went back in time. All of them got entangled in a sea storm as they welcome a new twist in the tale.

Also Read | Lohri 2021: Bollywood Celebrities Including Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bacchan Send Their Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.