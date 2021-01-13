Anupam Kher Expresses His Gratitude Towards The Birlas For Sending Him Rajasthani Food

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher seems to be a big foodie. He shared a video of authentic Rajasthani food sent to him at his place by the Birlas. He thanked them for sending in such delicious food. Take a look at how Anupam Kher's fans reacted to the mouthwatering video.

Anupam Kher expresses his gratitude towards Kumar Mangalam Birla & his family

The Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla sent in some authentic Rajasthani dishes to Anupam Kher's house. Anupam took to his Instagram to thank him along with his wife Neerja Birla and daughter Ananya Birla. In the video, dishes like Gatte ka Saag, Kadhi, Raita, Dal Pakwan and many others were placed. He said that he would be annoying his fans by making their mouths water and eat all of the food himself.

He wrote, "Thank you #TheBirlas for sending me such delicious and authentic #RajasthaniFood. That is very kind, stylish and generous of you. I am happy to be a foodie!!" His fans wrote that the food looks 'yummy'. A lot of fans sent in drooling emoji and wrote that this video made them crave for Rajasthani cuisine. Take a look at the comments here:

Image source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

A sneak peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam had recently appeared in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. He launched his book Your Best Day is Today at the show. He wrote, "It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan." He quoted Amitabh Bachchan saying that he asked Anupam how does he manage to do so many things together. Take a look at the post here:

Kher also shared a montage of his mother's pictures. The pictures were sent to him by his brother Raju Kher. He suggested his fans to watch the video with their mothers. He also added that every picture has a different story. He shared a picture of himself as he posed in sunlight inside a door. He wore warm clothes to protect himself from cold. He wrote, "Follow your instinct and the universe will open â€ªdoors where there were only walls.” Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram posts here.

