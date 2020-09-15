Pearl V Puri Flaunts His Drool-worthy Makeover In His Latest Post, See Here

Pearl V Puri often sends his fans into a frenzy with his social media posts. His latest post was yet again a proof of the same wherein he took to his social media to share a glimpse of his makeover, much to the happiness of his fans. Pearl shared a series of pictures flaunting his hairdo in the same.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri With Surbhi Jyoti Or Ishita Dutta: Which Onscreen Pair Was Much-loved?

Pearl V Puri flaunts his makeover

Talking about the pictures, Pearl can be seen getting a makeover from the celebrity stylist, Aalim Hakim. Donning a red-collared blue t-shirt with yellow stripes, the pictures show Aalim working on the Bepannah Pyaar actor's hair. He later goes on to share a glimpse of his makeover. In some of the pictures, the actor can be seen sharing his side flick hairdo.

While in the other pictures, the Naagin actor can be seen flaunting his hair oiled and neatly combed backward. The actor also shared some pictures posing alongside Aalim. Some of his die-hard fans were clearly enamored by Pearl's new look and reacted with red heart emojis. The caption had the Nagarjuna- Ek Yodha actor calling, Aalim as his 'makeover magician.' Take a look at the post shared by the actor along with the fans' reaction to the same.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri's Birthday Wishes For Aamir Ali Comes With An Iconic Scene Of 'Deewar'; Watch

Pearl V Puri to be seen in 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Meanwhile, Pearl will soon be seen in the show, Brahmarakshas 2. His latest post may also hint towards his new look for the show. Earlier there were also rumors doing the rounds that the actor may be seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Brahmarakshas 2 has been set against the backdrop of Songadh and will also showcase the story of a small-town girl getting stuck in the middle of evil spirits. Tellychakkar had reached out to Pearl when he stated that this will mark his third appearance in a supernatural show and that he is looking forward to portraying the role of Angad.

The actor also added that the character of Angad is quite different from his earlier roles. Puri has earlier starred in two supernatural shows like Naagin and Nagarjuna: Ek Yoddha. While Naagin was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Nagarjuna – Ek Yoddha was produced by Inspire Films.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri's Instagram Photos With His "lifeline" Newton Scream Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.