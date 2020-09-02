Pearl V Puri's Birthday Wishes For Aamir Ali Comes With An Iconic Scene Of 'Deewar'; Watch

On September 1, popular TV actor Aamir Ali turned a year older and grabbing the opportunity, his friend Pearl V Puri showered wishes on him. With a heartfelt birthday note, Pearl shared a quirky yet funny video in which he and Aamir were seen recreating an iconic scene starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in 1975 release Deewar.

In the video, Aamir and Pearl were seen sporting a casual look and twining in the yellow t-shirts. Pearl mimicked Amitabh Bachchan's character while Aamir attempted to imitate Shashi Kapoor.

Instagramming the video, Pearl's birthday caption for Aamir read, "Mere paas mera bhai hai jiska aaj baddayyy hai many many happy returns of the day mere bhai have a greatest year ahead with lots n lots of happiness love you". He also added a couple of red-heart and hug emoticons to his caption. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to garner more than 91k views and is still counting. Amid all the comments from Pearl's 2M Instagram followers, birthday boy Aamir Ali also reacted to the quirky wish. Aamir's reply read, "Hahaha that’s so sweet.. Lub u bruderrr". Meanwhile, a fan page of Puri wrote, "Hahahaha this was the bestest video". An Instagram user asserted, "I love this video really lambi line hai.....you guys littery nailed it".

Aamir Ali's birthday

On September 1, the FIR actor celebrated his 43rd birthday. Ali marked his TV debut with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Later, he was featured in numerous TV soaps, including Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kuchh Is Tara, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, among many others. His repertoire also includes a few Bollywood films like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and Raakh.

Talking about his personal life, he started dating actor Sanjeeda Shaikh while filming Kya Dill Mein Hai. The couple also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 3. The duo took marriage vows in 2012 and welcomed their daughter Ayra Ali through surrogacy on August 30, 2019.

