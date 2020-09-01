Pearl V Puri's Instagram Photos With His "lifeline" Newton Scream Love

Pearl V Puri is one of the most popular TV actors and has managed to create a huge fan following in a short span. His fans await his pictures on social media where he often shares glimpses of his reel and real life. Going by his Instagram feed, Pearl V Puri seems to have a soft spot for animals and deeply adores his little furry pet, Newton. The actor manages to capture their pictures that scream love. Check out Pearl V Puri's Instagram posts-

Pearl V Puri’s Instagram shows his love for his pet

The photo and his caption 'Mera Beta' manage to bring out the essence of the actor's love for his pet. His fans send loads of love to him on social media whenever he poses with Newton.

The actor uploaded a series of pictures with his furry buddy. Newton, his charming pet, means the world to him which is crystal clear in the actor's photo as well as the caption that says "Me and Mine".

Pearl V Puri's photos portray his ultimate love for his pet. He took to his Instagram handle and wished Newton a Happy Birthday and thanked him for choosing him as his father. The photo series also featured Newton's birthday cake and captured several candid moments between Pearl and his pet.

The Naagin 3 actor's Instagram was flooded with love when he introduced Newton and posted cute photos of them together. A beautiful bond is seen between them and Pearl V Puri's photos justify their affection.

Pearl V Puri posted a series of photos with Newton and added a simple caption - Father and son. The photos series beautifully captures their bond as the actor is seen squishing Newton's face lovingly.

Pearl's photo series is all about sharing the first photos of his 'beta' and 'lifeline', Newton. The husky puppy looks extremely adorable in the photos and many fans showered love in the comments section.

The popular television actor never leaves a chance to capture his lifeline's pictures. This fascinating image series of his furry pet, Newton, capturing his magnetism is receiving love from his fans.

On the work front

The actor made his debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and has been a vital part of various other shows such as Badtameez Dil, Phir Bhi Naa Maane, to name a few. His role in Naagin 3 was highly appreciated by his fans.

Image Courtesy: Pearl V Puri's Instagram

