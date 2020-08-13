Pearl V Puri Goes Clean-shave For Janmashtami, Fans Go Gaga Over His Look

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2020, August 12, actor Pearl V Puri took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures of him. Pearl was seen flaunting his new clean shave look in the picture while sporting a casual avatar in a white round neck t-shirt teamed up with denim jeans. Instagramming the slideshow, Puri wrote a short caption, which read, "Everything that kills me makes me feel alive"(sic). He also wished his 1.9M followers as he added a few hashtags such as #jaishreekrishna #happyjanamashtmi and #krishna. Scroll down to take a look.

The Janmashtami post of Pearl V Puri grabbed the attention of his fans and followers as it managed to garner more than 105k likes(and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over his look. A comment on the post read, "Kya hein is khubsurty ka Raz??alovaira jel...????" while another Instagram user asserted, "Pearlieeeeee pieee looking damn hottttt". On the other side, celebrity photographer Sajid Shahid praised Pearl and wrote, "Crazy transformation".

A peek into Pearl V Puri's Instagram

The 31-year-old actor seems to be quite active on social media as he keeps sharing his whereabouts. He has often channelled his inner writer through the caption for his posts. In the previous post, Pearl shared the first picture of him after going clean shave. Writing a Hindi caption, he wrote a Shayari about rain.

Pearl V Puri's shows

Puri marked his acting debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. Later, he charmed the audience with his role in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Ma, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha. Pearl V Puri won many hearts with his performance in the gripping tale, Naagin 3. His pictures with his co-stars from the sets of Naagin 3 also created quite a buzz on the internet.

He was last seen in Colors' Bepanah Pyaar. The mystery-drama serial also featured Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in the lead. Although Pearl has not made any announcement regarding his upcoming project, a few weeks back he shared a picture in which he was seen recording something.

