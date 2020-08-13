'Lord Krishna Was Born In Jail Today, You Want Bail?': CJI Bobde To Convict On Janmashtami

In a witty exchange during a bail hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed that the petitioner wanted to leave jail on the same day Lord Krishna was born in one.

"Today Lord Krishna was born in jail. You want to leave jail?" CJI SA Bobde joked during the hearing. To this the petitioner's lawyer replied: "Yes”.

The Chief Justice responded: "Good, you are not attached to religion in the extreme. Bail granted... furnish a bond of ₹ 25,000".

READ | 'Never Heard A Party Sign Deal With Foreign Govt Before': CJI On Congress-China Pact In SC

A three-member bench of the apex court was hearing the bail plea of murder convict Dharmendra Karansingh Valvi from Maharashtra. As per the bail order, Valvi was asked to present two sureties of the amount to the satisfaction of the court.

On Tuesday, Janmashtami was celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide as the birthday of Lord Krishna. Krishna is believed to have been born in a prison cell in Mathura (present-day Uttar Pradesh) after his parents, Devaki and Vasudeva, were caged by his uncle Kansa.

READ | CJI SA Bobde Gets On Fully-loaded Harley Davidson Motorbike; All About The CVO 2020

READ | 7-judge Committee Recommends Resumption Of Physical Hearing In SC For Long-standing Issues

READ | 'Daughters Become Equal Coparceners At Birth Even If Born Prior To 2005': Supreme Court