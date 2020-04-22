PM Narendra Modi Praises Divyanka Tripathi, Rashmi Desai, Others For A Noble Cause

Television actor and producer JD Majethia recently created the Fan Ka Fan initiative to lend support to PM Narendra Modi's efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The Fan Ka Fan initiative against the coronavirus pandemic saw massive support from many members of the television fraternity. Some of them were Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi and Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashmi Desai. Now, PM Narendra Modi has also acknowledged and appreciated this initiative.

PM Narendra Modi thanked Divyanka Tripathi, Rashmi Desai and all the TV stars for the initiative

Divyanka Tripathi has been quite active on social media when it came to supporting PM Narendra Modi's efforts against coronavirus. Along with Divyanka Tripathi, Rashmi Desai is another celeb who has joined the bandwagon of the celebs to show her support for the Fan Ka Fan initiative.

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi and Rashmi Desai, other members of the television fraternity-like Shailesh Lodha, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shubangi Atre, Tejaswi Prakash and Gautam Rode have also lent support to the initiative to appreciate PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 relief efforts. PM Narendra Modi took to his social media to laud the initiative and also thanked JD Majethia, Divyanka Tripathi, Rashmi Desai and all the other television stars who came inboard for the initiative.

This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank you to all those who have come together for this. https://t.co/QgiHPETLG8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

Celebs like Shailesh Lodha and Divyanka Tripathi can be seen thanking their fans to aid PM Narendra Modi in his efforts

The video quoted by PM Narendra Modi has JD Majethia thanking one of his fans, Shweta for her contribution to the coronavirus relief funds. Similarly, the initiative consists of TV stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Shubangi Atre and Shailesh Lodha also thanking their fans for their efforts. Take a look at some videos as part of the initiative lauding PM Narendra Modi's efforts.

Kalakaroki appeal par jab bhari sankhya mai Fan madad ko aayega,

Tabh humara desh iss #coronavirus se lad paayega.

Aur har Fan ka Chahita kalakaar apne Fan ka Fan ban jaayega..https://t.co/4qElrwM0Up zariya batayega@narendramodi @PMOIndia @ShubhangiAtre #PMCaresFunds pic.twitter.com/Ymw9Azuu1L — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 21, 2020

