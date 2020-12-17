Pooja Gor Parts Ways With Boyfriend Raj Singh Arora, Actress Gets Emotional On Instagram

Television actor Pooja Gor on Wednesday took to Instagram to announce split with her boyfriend actor Raj Singh Arora. Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora had started dating back in 2009. Since the past two years, rumours were rife about the TV stars saying they were going to part ways, but they had denied the claims on their social media handles. Now, Pooja Gor's breakup notification on her official Instagram handle confirms that the couple is going to part ways for real. The actor shared a long note to followers on Instagram and explained why she had kept mum about the matter until recently. Here is the post that the actor shared.

READ | Pooja Gor's Transformation In THESE Vacation Pics Will Leave You Stunned

Pooja Gor's Breakup Note

After TV actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora decided to part ways, the former posted a subtle notification informing fans and followers about the breakup. In the post, Pooja Gor starts with a remark about how the year 2020 brought a lot of changes, pleasant and unpleasant alike. She also mentioned that there were speculations about her relationship with Raj in recent times. She expressed that the decision was difficult. Despite the actors breaking up, Pooja Gor threw light on her experience with Raj Singh Arora and said that the love and respect they harbour for each other shall last a lifetime. She also speaks about the influence Raj has had on her life and says that they will continue to be friends. She admitted that speaking about the matter took her "time and courage". She concluded the note by thanking the audience for respecting their privacy at the moment.

READ | Pooja Gor Is Raising The Temperature This Winter With These Beach Outfits

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora

Evident from their former Instagram posts, Pooja and Raj were "madly in love" with each other. Back in 2009, it was Pooja who had announced the commencement of the relationship, and in 2020, she announced the breakup as well. Raj is yet to speak about the issue and has not released a notification on his social media accounts regarding the breakup.

READ | Pooja Gor: All You Need To Know About The On-screen 'Pratigya'

Recently, there has been no news about Pooja Gor appearing in any upcoming movies. She also announced the streaming of her TV show Bashir on Sony LIV on her official account.

READ | Vikas Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Recalls Old Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.