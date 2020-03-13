Pooja Gor's Transformation In THESE Vacation Pics Will Leave You Stunned

Pooja Gor ruled the television world when she acted in the daily soap Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya as the lead. While she played the character of a small town girl in the television drama, the actor seems to have undergone an unbelievable transformation. She seems to look completely different from her avatar in the series. Here’s how she looks now.

Pooja Gor's transformation is evident in these vacation photos

According to her latest Instagram posts, Pooja Gor is currently enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. Her Instagram is full of vacation pictures. She has recently posted a picture of herself in light yellow monokini which will surely stun her fans.

Pooja Gor also posted a video of herself enjoying a day at the beach in a black monokini and orange shrug. She had shared another post where she is seen relaxing in the pool. In both the pictures, Pooja seems to be in a vacay mood.

Pooja Gor had also taken to her Instagram story to share many pictures from her vacation. She had also shared quite a few pictures of herself too. Apparently, the actor is there on a holiday with her parents and in one Instagram story shared that the Gor family had even gone snorkelling.

Pooja Gor was also a part of several other noteworthy TV series. She also hosted a few episodes of Savdhaan India. After this, she entered the world of web shows as well.

