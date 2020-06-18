Vikas Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Recalls Old Memories

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left many heartbroken. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Since the tragic news broke all over the Internet, scores of his friends from the fraternity expressed their shock and were unable to fathom about the reason behind the drastic step. Vikas Guppta took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from his happy moments with Sushant. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of Sushant's friends including Ankita Lonkhande, Pooja Gor, Raj Singh Arora, Charu Mehta, Vikas, and some others having a great time together. Along with the beautiful old memory, Vikas also wrote a heartwarming note while recalling days with Sushant.

Vikas Guppta pens a heart-wrenching post

The Bigg Boss 11 participant penned the long emotional note and spoke about the times when Sushant was a 'fun and happy' person, and when he was just carefree. Vikas also wrote that he dared to drop out from the number one show on Indian Television, and they could have gone weeks just discussing filmmaking plans over some cups of tea-coffee. He further also reminisced the old days when Sushant declined the film Aurangzeb which was offered to him where he was supposed to play the role of a brother.

Vikas mentioned in the note that Sushant was skeptical about whether how will he be able to say no to such a big offer especially from a Yash Raj banner, to which he wrote that it was only possible with the help of Ankita Lokhande who was constantly beside the actor. Vikas also recalled the time when Susant expressed his happiness of signing the film PK and then his next with Parineeti Chopra which was Shudh Desi Romance.



Apart from this, in the note, Vikas also praised Ankita Lokhande for being by Sushant's side as she always wanted a smile on his face. He called her a 'shock absorber,' as Anikta would take all the tensions of Sushant and help him a live a happy life without any tensions. At last, he concluded the note and wrote that what remains with his friends is the fond memories that they have made with Sushant. He wants to remember the Kai Po Che actor as the 'tension-free' person who always left people awestruck with his infectious smile.

