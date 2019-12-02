The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prachi Desai: Here Are Some Of Desai's Best Winter Looks You Must Check Out

Television News

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai is known for her style and dedication to fitness. Here are some of the actor's best winter looks you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prachi Desai

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai made her debut with the film Rock On!! in 2008. The actor, prior to entering Bollywood, was hugely famous with her roles on television. Prachi gained a large fan base for her role in the hit show, Kasamh Se that used to air on Zee TV. After starring in Rock On!!, Prachi went on to be seen in other films, like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. Off late, Prachi Desai has not been seen in any movie but the actress still remains in the hearts of her fans. Prachi makes it a point to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Listed below are some of the best winter fashion looks of the actress.

Prachi Desai's Winter Photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

READ: Prachi Desai's Inspiring Journey From Television And To Films

Prachi Desai visited Dallas and shared some of her chilly looks from there. The actress is seen donning fur coats and jackets to beat the weather. Prachi looks fresh as she sips her coffee sporting long sweaters, scarfs and knee-length boots. Prachi Desai visited the chilly city in Texas during her holidays.

READ: From Surbhi Jyoti To Lavina Tandon: Here Are TV Actors Slaying Their Beach Vacays

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG