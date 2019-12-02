Prachi Desai: Here Are Some Of Desai's Best Winter Looks You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai made her debut with the film Rock On!! in 2008. The actor, prior to entering Bollywood, was hugely famous with her roles on television. Prachi gained a large fan base for her role in the hit show, Kasamh Se that used to air on Zee TV. After starring in Rock On!!, Prachi went on to be seen in other films, like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. Off late, Prachi Desai has not been seen in any movie but the actress still remains in the hearts of her fans. Prachi makes it a point to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Listed below are some of the best winter fashion looks of the actress.

Prachi Desai's Winter Photos

Prachi Desai visited Dallas and shared some of her chilly looks from there. The actress is seen donning fur coats and jackets to beat the weather. Prachi looks fresh as she sips her coffee sporting long sweaters, scarfs and knee-length boots. Prachi Desai visited the chilly city in Texas during her holidays.

