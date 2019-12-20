Prachi Desai Stuns In Ethnic Wear, Take A Look At Her Best Outfits

Actor Prachi Desai started her career in television and later moved to Bollywood’s big-screen. He started her television career as the lead protagonist in the successful TV drama Kasamh Se on Zee TV. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Rock On!!. From being the television’s bahu to Bollywood’s highly competing actor, Prachi Desai has displayed her versatility as an actor and received praise from critics. Prachi is also well-known for her ethnic fashion and looks. Here are some of the Rock On!! star's ethnic fashion wears.

Prachi Desai ethnic looks and outfits

Prachi Desai’s Diwali 2019 outfit

Prachi Desai’s creamish Anarkali

Prachi Desai’s taffy pink chiffon saree

Prachi Desai’s Indie Fashion and Lifestyle Confluence (IFLC) Dubai 2019’s ethnic outfit

