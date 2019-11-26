Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Fight Over A 'paratha'?

The adventure of Bigg Boss 13 has been noteworthy for everybody who is and were related to it. In the midst of battles about the tasks and arguments over the duties in the Big Boss house, there are quite a few contestants left which are in the race of winning Bigg Boss 13's title. In yesterday's episode, we saw some romantic moments between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai while Vishal Aditya Singh likewise romanced Mahira Sharma as per a task given to them. However, the episode concentrated on Sid and Rashami's fans as they had been sitting tight for such a moment to take place between the two from the beginning of the show.

The love between the two siphoned up the fans and they took to Twitter to share their perspectives and to express their emotions on the same. In spite of the fact that they were anticipating that it should occur in reality, sadly it was only a part of a task. This has raised the desires for the fans and they are requesting to see more of it.

However, in the recent promo released by the makers, it is seen that Sidharth has a feeling of worry over Rashami as she cooks burnt chapatis for him. In the video, Sidharth can be seen asking Rashami that when he asked her to cook him Aaloo paratha then for what good reason did she cook methi paratha for him. To which Rashami answers saying that she hasn't cooked methi paratha for him and Sidharth feels that she's lying.

Check out the promo here:

Further, Sidharth is seen saying that when everything is going well between both of them then he did not see the need of her lying. What will be interesting to watch is it might lead to another fight between the two when everything is falling on track again. To know more details of the same, one can watch Bigg Boss 13 daily at 10:30 pm.

