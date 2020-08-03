Prachi Tehlan To Tie The Knot With Rohit Saroha On August 7 In Delhi; See Pics

Television actor Prachi Tehlan took to Instagram to tell her fans that she is all set to get married at a farmhouse in Delhi on August 7, 2020. Prachi revealed that she will be marrying a Delhi-based businessman and a wildlife conservationist, Rohit Saroha. Prachi, who is the former captain of the Indian netball team, has turned into a TV star and has worked in several shows including Ikyawan, Arjan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She was recently also seen in Malayalam film titled Mamamangam.

Read Also | Mammootty's Upcoming Political-thriller 'One' Will Not Have An OTT Release, Confirm Makers

Prachi Tehlan reveals her marriage date

On August 2, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she expressed that the various wedding ceremonies are going to begin from Monday (August 3). In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me few months back.. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited for 7th August 2020. Have been receiving so many DMs asking whom am I wearing on my big day!” (sic). It was also reported that Prachi and Rohit have been seeing each other since 2012. Take a look at the post here:

Read Also | Mammootty Starrer Mamangam To Now Release On December 12, 2019

Prachi Tehlan talks about her marriage

While talking to a news wire agency, Prachi expressed that she will be getting engaged and married on the same day. She also added that the engagement will be in the morning and the wedding will take place in the evening. She also revealed that about 50 people will be attending the wedding. Prachi mentioned that they have asked all the guests to wear a mask and also said that if someone is not wearing one, then they will be providing them with masks and sanitisers at the venue. She revealed that she is concerned about everyone's health and that is why the venue selected is very big so everyone can maintain social distancing. Prachi also mentioned that they have invited all of them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding.

Read Also | Mamangam Hindi Trailer Sees Mammootty In A Never-seen-before Avatar

Tehlan also expressed that the staff will be sanitising the place from time to time. Sher then added that every ritual is set up in different places to keep everyone safe. She also revealed that food will be served at a different location in the farmhouse itself.

Read Also | Mohanlal's New Thriller Film 'Ram's Release Date Postponed; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.