Mohanlal's New Thriller Film 'Ram's Release Date Postponed; Know Why

Mohanlal is one of the most respectable and popular names in the Malayalam film industry. With several accolades to his credit, Mohanlal has acted in more than 30 movies. Making his contribution to Indian cinema highly admirable, he has taken up many unconventional roles in his decades-long acting career.

Every new movie of Mohanlal creates a buzz. His upcoming movie Ram is one of the most highly anticipated Malayam films of 2020. However, here's a piece of bad news for Mohanlal's fans. Reportedly, the release date of Ram has been pushed ahead to avoid clash with other big-budget films.

Mohanlal's Ram to get a new release date

With Ram being Mohanlal's second collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, the makers want to give the movie a grand opening at the box-office and avoid any clash with other big-budget films. Before Ram Mohanlal and Jeethu's dynamic duo worked together in Drishyam which was a blockbuster film in 2013. Audiences and critics are expecting Ram to recreate the same magic on the silver screen, and that's why they have strategically pushed its release date ahead.

The makers of Mohanlal's Ram had previously announced that the film will release on the auspicious occasion of Onam in 2020 that is August 22, 2020. The new release date of Ram will be announced soon, as per reports.Ram's release has also been delayed so that the film has a magnificent solo opening at the theatres post the festive season. Even though the news of Ram's delay came as a shock to all actor Mohanlal's admirers, it a wise decision according to the critics. This will favour the Mohanlal starrer's box-office collection in a positive manner.

Check out the teaser of Ram

Ram is out-an-out thriller flick. Where Mohanlal's will be playing the lead character in the film. Trisha Krishnan, a popular Mollywood actor is playing Mohanlal's wife in the film. The film is about a couple who faces some bizarre situations due to some sudden incidents occurring in their life. Ram has a gripping storyline that promises an edge over seat experience for its viewers.

Cast of Ram

Apart from Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan, other actors who will play pivotal roles are Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Liyona Lishoy and Kalabhavan. Ram is being produced by Passion Studios and Abhishek Films.

