Mammootty's Upcoming Political-thriller 'One' Will Not Have An OTT Release, Confirm Makers

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's upcoming political drama titled One was slated to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the highly-anticipated Malayalam film has been pushed by the makers. There were several reports by online portals regarding the makers considering an OTT release for the film, but they recently set the record straight that the film will only have a theatre release via a statement.

Mammootty's next 'One' to not have an OTT release, confirm makers

Mammootty's highly-anticipated Malayalam film titled One has been directed by Santosh Vishwanath. The film stars Mammootty as the Chief Minister of Kerala. The Malayalam superstar was recently seen essaying the role of former CM of Andra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhar Reddy in the Telugu film titled Yatra. However, the release of the film was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak and there was quite a buzz surrounding the OTT release of the film.

Therefore, in a statement to the media, the makers of the film cleared all the air about the film's OTT release and said that they are very firm about their decision of a theatrical release for the film. In their statement, the makers confirmed that they are not planning to release One on any OTT platform and are looking for a theatrical release once the on-going Coronavirus crisis settles down.

Talking about the film, alongside Mammootty, One also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in key roles while the film also marks the debut of Ishaani Krishna in the film industry. On January 1, 2020, Mammootty took to social media to unveil his character poster as Kadakkal Chandran from the film. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a white shirt and a white dhoti and black glasses. Have a look:

However, Mammootty was last seen in the Malayalam period drama titled Mamangam. In a media interaction, the actor had said that he accepted the project because he saw it as an opportunity to take the history of Mamangam to the audience. Helmed by M Padmakumar, the film also starred Prachi Tehlan, Iniya, Unni Mukundan and Tarun Arora in the lead roles.

