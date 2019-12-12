Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya And Abhi's Cute Moments Which Prove They're Made For Each Other

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. But one of the main reasons behind its immense popularity is that the show gave the viewers their favourite on-screen TV couple, Abhi and Pragya essayed by Shabbir Alhuwalia and Sriti Jha respectively. The two always go through several trials and tribulations in the show but that only makes their love stronger. Pragya and Abhi's love story began in the most unexpected way as these two were poles apart from each other. Since then the fans of the show have been rooting for them as well as their beautiful journey. Here are some of the adorable Abhi and Pragya moments from the show.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 11 | Sarita Behen Calls Abhi

Here are the cutest Abhi and Pragya moments from the show

The Stare Game

In one of the episodes, Abhi played the stare game with Pragya to make her confess her feelings for him. As per the rule, if she blinked her eyes once, it meant she did not love him. This scene still remains one of the most beautiful moments shared by the couple. Abhi clearly sees Pragya's love for him in her eyes.

When Abhi tries to convince Pragya to go out on a date with him

Abhi and Pragya share several moments when they are trying to pull each others' legs. These scenes are not only endearing to witness but also eases the tension in some of the episodes. In one of the episodes, Abhi can be seen trying to ask Pragya out on a date with him. The scene also offered some hilarious moments between them.

When Abhi and Pragya were each others' pillar of strength

Abhi and Pragya's love story sails through troubling waters several times. But their true love and trust towards each other helps them conquer all obstacles. In one of the episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi can be seen shattered by the things which his sister has done but it is Pragya who supports him during this difficult phase. Abhi and Pragya set the true example of togetherness and faith in a relationship which is loved by the fans.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 10 | Sanju Tells Mahendra To Kill The Witness

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 6 | The Waiter Asks Sanju For 10 Lakhs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.