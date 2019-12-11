Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 11 | Sarita Behen Calls Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is on the air at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 11, 2019. Here is a written update for the shows recent episode. Many interesting events transpire in today's thrilling episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 11, 2019

The last episode of Kumkum Bhagya ended with Sanju realizing that the witness to the murder was Prachi. This episode continues from that point. Sanju calls Mahendra to tell him to not kill Prachi, but Mahendra does not pick up his phone. Meanwhile, Sarita behen asks if Pragya and Prachi came back. Shahana says that they have not and decided to call Pragya. Shahana then tells Sarita behen that Pragya went to the police station. Sarita behen gets worried and starts asking questions.

Shahana tells Sarita behen what all has happened and a worried Sarita behen decides to go to the police station. Shahana asks Sarita behen to go get money but the moment she goes inside the room, Shahana locks the room from outside and tells her to stay put, as if she comes along Pragya will get worried. Shahana then leaves and Sarita behen decides to call Abhi. Abhi picks up the call and asks Sarita behen what is wrong and she tells him how Pragya went to the police station after Prachi went missing. She also tells him how Shahana locked her inside her room as she is unwell. Abhi tells Sarita behen to not be worried and adds that he would take care of things. Rhea overhears their conversation.

Ranbir and Pragya come to the police station and tell the police that Prachi is missing. The police say that it has only been an hour and they will not lodge a missing person complaint. Pragya tried to convince them by the police aks her to first call Prachi's friends. Ranbir and Pragya say that Prachi's phone was left in the car as well. The inspector tried to console the two and asks them if they suspect someone who would want to kidnap or hurt Prachi.

Mahendra is about to kill Prachi but she stops him by saying that she would give him double the money. She also asks him who the man behind the killing was, saying that he was her enemy and wanted to destroy her life. Mahendra and his goons consider her proposal.

Meanwhile, Rhea asks Dimpy is Sanju was capable of killing Prachi. Dimpy asks Rhea why she was getting worried over Prachi, to which Rhea says that she is worried about her father as he is running after Prachi. Dimpy says that she cannot do anything if Sanju kills Dimpy. Rhea replies by saying that she just wants her dad to love her and not someone else.

Sarita behen jumps out of her room's window and ends up hurting her legs. Shahana hears this but still decides not to open the door, thinking that once Prachi is back everything will be fine. Meanwhile, the goons ask Prachi to repeat what she said and she once again tells them that she will give them double the money they were getting from the man who hired them. Mahendra and his goons then go off to the side of the road to discuss what to do.

In the next scene, Sanju is in the car and is driving towards Prachi and Mahendra. He is worried that it is too late and that Prachi is already dead. He gets angry at himself for not seeing the picture sooner and decides that if Prachi is dead, he will kill Mahendra and then kill himself. Meanwhile, the goons tell Mahendra that they should accept Prachi's offer and then take double money from both Sanju and Prachi. However, Mahendra says that he doe not betray his clients.

Sanju then comes to the godown where Mahendra is hiding. Sanju comes in and asks Manehdra what happened to Prachi and he says that she is still alive. Sanju then tells them that Prachi is the girl he loves and at that moment, he gets a call from Rhea. Sanju is about to pick up the call but it gets disconnected due to the fact that Rhea changed her mind and wants Prachi to suffer.

Mahendra tells Sanju that he was the one who told him that leaving Prachi alive was a risk as she would go to the police. Sanju then reminds Mahendra that he too felt mercy for Prachi. Mahendra then tells Sanju that one of his goons might have told Prachi who Sanju really was and that she thinks that he is her worst enemy. Sanju then tells him that if that is the case, he will kill himself and make sure that Mahendra gets arrested.

In the last scene, Pragya asks the constable where Ranbir is, who tells her that Ranbir has already left. At that moment, Sarita behen comes into the police station. Pragya gets worried and asks her why she came here. Sarita behen tells Pragya not to worry or cry, and that they will soon find Prachi. Sarita behen also informs Prachi that she has called Mr Mehra. Pragya says that Mr Mehra did the right thing and that if everyone looks for Prachi, they will eventually find her.

