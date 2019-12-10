Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 10 | Sanju Tells Mahendra To Kill The Witness

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular drama shows on the Zee TV network. The show is aired at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was released on December 10, 2019. Below is the written update for all that happened in today's episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 10, 2019

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 3 | Aaliya gets arrested

The recent episode of Kumkum Bhagya started off with a goon telling Mahendra that the girl was running away with her purse. Mahendra goes to Prachi with his goons and tells her that he has to kill her. However, his goons ask him who gave them the money to kill her and Mahendra says that Sanju will pay them. He calls Sanju, who tells him that he is ready with the ₹10 lakhs if Sunil is dead. But when Mahendra tells Sanju to pay him money to kill the witness, Sanju refuses, saying that he has nothing to do with her.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 4 | The Waiter blackmails Sanju

Some of Mahendra's goons then come at the scene and tell him that they hid Sunil's body. Mahendra coerces Sanju by saying that if he does not pay him to kill the witness, he will not do it and she will go to the police. He further says if the police catch him because of the witness, the police will also find Sanju by tracking his call. Sanju finally agrees to pay extra to kill the witness. The two men argue for a while on how much Sanju has to pay until they finally settle on ₹15 lakhs. Once the amount is agreed upon, Mahendra asks one of his goons to get him his knife.

Meanwhile, Rhea tells Aaliya that Sanju is back. She then tells her how the waiter blackmailed Sanju. Aaliya then tells Rhea not to worry as using Sanju, they will be able to get rid of Prachi. Abhi then comes home to find the two women hugging each other.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 5 | Vikram bails out Aaliya

Abhi comes and tells Aaliya that Aryan is also her son and whatever she is doing is wrong. He also informs them that Purab is now staying at a hotel. He then tells Rhea that she should think for herself and not let others influence her thoughts. Rhea says that she does not want to talk to Abhi, who responds to her by saying that he does not want to talk to her either. He further tells her that Aaliya did the accident on purpose and asks her to not support Aaliya.

In the next scene, Pragya tells Ranbir that Prachi is in trouble. Ranbir tells her that she must have gone to a friends house, but Pragya disagrees, saying that Prachi never leaves without telling her. She then asks Ranbir to come with her to the police station and Shahana insists that she wants to come with them as well.

Aaliya goes to talk with Abhi, who realizes that she came to talk in private because she did not want to talk in front of Rhea. Abhi tells her that he knows she hit Disha on purpose, to which Aaliya gets upset and asks him why he is against her. Abhi tells her that he knows that she blackmailed Purab using Aryan. He also adds that if she spoils Rhea any further he would insult her in front of her. Aaliya says that Abhi cares more about Purab and Disha than he cares about her.

Read|Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 6 | The waiter asks Sanju for 10 Lakhs

Mahendra goons sharpen his knife while he pours water on Prachi's face to wake her up. Prachi wakes up and remembers Sunil's murder but she tells Mahendra that she did not see anything. Mahendra tells her that he does not want to do this but he has to for the money. Prachi begs for him to not kill her, saying that he is like his elder brother. Prachi says that if she dies she would not be able to reunite her mother with her father. Mahendra gets emotional and asks Prachi to not cry. The goons tell Prachi that Mahendra was getting emotional because he did not have a mother.

Mahendra then calls Sanju and asks him if he has the money. Sanju says that he has collected the money and was coming there. He then asks Mahendra if he had killed the girl but he says that he could not as the girl was too innocent. Sanju then reminds him that he is a contract killer and that if she went to the police they would all go to jail. Mahendra then tells Sanju that if he kills her, her mother would be lonely.

Sanju tells him to not talk like a woman and to do his job and kill the girl. Mahendra says that he thought Sanju had humanity in his heart, then tells him to get the money in two hours or he would come to Sanju. Sanju ends the call and wonders who the girl might be. He then checks her picture and is shocked to see Prachi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.