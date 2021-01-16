Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhry Gift Paparazzi An Electric Bike, Netizens Laud Them

Television actor and reality show judge Prince Narula is currently a Gang Leader on the show. Recently, he and his wife Yuvika Chaudhry went out of their way to appreciate a paparazzi's efforts. They gifted him an electric bike. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share this news with netizens. Read ahead to know more.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry gift bike to a paparazzi

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry have gifted a paparazzi an electric bike. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani informed netizens that the photographer would use a cycle to click pictures of celebrities. The couple is seen posing for the camera along with the photographer and his bike.

Several celebrities commented on this sweet gesture by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry. They have appreciated their efforts as well. Ruhaanika Dhawan and Riddhima Pandit have lauded the couple by commenting on the post. While the couple's fans and followers have also commented on the post by saying that it was sweet of them to gift him a bike. See their reactions here:

Prince Narula's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Prince Narula's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He shares pictures from his time o the sets of his show Roadies frequently on social media. He also shares adorable pictures with his wife on Instagram.

Prince Narula won the MTV Roadies 12 instalment in 2015. Ever since he has consistently been a part of the show as a Gang Leader. Prince has also won the MTV Splitsvilla 8, which is a popular dating reality show. He also emerged as the winner of Nach Baliye 9. He also went on to star in Badho Bahu wherein he played the character of Lakhan Singh Ahlawat. He also starred in Laal Ishq wherein he played the character of Aryan and Naagin 3 wherein he played the character of Shaan. He also has featured in several music videos. Some of his most popular songs are Fall which has 12 million views on YouTube, Hello Hello which has 37 million views on YouTube and Shikayat which has 11 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @princenarula and @yuvikachaudhry Instagram

